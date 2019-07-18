Zimbabwe Parliament demands probe on recorded military threats on First Lady

Emmerson Mnangagwa and his wife Auxillia at the presidential inauguration ceremony in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe, yesterday. Mnangagwa was sworn-in as president after Robert Mugabe resigned on Tuesday. Pictures: Associated Press

MUTARE Central MP, Innocent Gonese Wednesday demanded an investigation into recent threats on the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s life by a state security officer.

The MDC politician also said during parliament’s question and answer session that government should also update the nation on who carried out the shock assassination attempt against President Emmerson Mnangagwa and some Zanu PF top officials at an election campaign rally in Bulawayo June 2018.

Gonese went on to demand answers on who recently sent a threatening letter and bullets to Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) leaders to try and frighten them against organising a job stay away.

“What is government doing in ensuring that the fundamental human rights and freedoms enshrined in Chapter 4, Section 52 (of the Constitution) relating to the right to personal security on the threats which were sent to the ZCTU president Peter Mutasa?” Gonese said in a question he directed at Home Affairs Minister Cain Mathema.

“What steps is the government or executive taking to make sure that what happened to Itai Dzamara who disappeared has not been found, we have ARTUZ president Obert Masaraure who was abducted, beaten up, assaulted and no one up to now has been arrested.

“Recently we have had the situation where the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has also indicated that she has received some threats. What steps is government taking to ensure that people’s rights are protected,” said Gonese.

This comes after the President’s wife was heard in a leaked audio screaming at a security officer she accuses of spying on her movements.

Mrs Mnangagwa also says in the audio that whoever was after her life should spare her and go for President Mnangagwa whom she says could be the principal target of the first couple’s enemies.

On his part, Minister Mathema said Wedneday the government will try all it can to get to the bottom of the cases.

“I can assure the people that wherever there are complaints of such nature wherever they are, we will do the best we can and find out where the people who are claimed to have disappeared are,” he said.

Kambuzuma MP Willias Madzimure also asked why the nation has been kept in the dark about details of the Bulawayo bombing.

However, the minister insisted that investigations were still in progress but Job Sikhala accused the Minister of trying to evade the question.

“On the issue about Itai Dzamara, the case includes a court judgment. So for the minister to try and evade the question, it is an insult to this House. We are demanding a ministerial statement so that he tells us how far he has gone with the Issue of Itai Dzamara,” Sikhala fumed. – Newzimbabwe

