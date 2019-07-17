Gospel choir ‘dates’ Manyeruke

BUDDING ensemble, Power of Praise choir, has roped in veteran gospel musician, Mechanic Manyeruke, in their debut single titled Najesu Zvinoita.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

The song, which was done in an Afro Jazz Feel, will be released beginning of next week.

Founder of the group, Kudakwashe Chirisa told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that they agreed to collaborate with Manyeruke as they were inspired and wanted to learn more from him.

“We have chosen to work with Manyeruke on the basis of wanting to get advise. We also appreciate him as one of the gospel pioneers in Zimbabwe. He is a humble and a very cheerful musician. Above all, I enjoy his music and because the genre we used is quite familiar with his music taste, we knew we could blend with him,” he said.

Chirisa said the song encourages people to be patient and wait until God fulfils their wishes.

“The song talks about a delay as not being a denial. It gives reference to Sarah having a child at old age,” he said.

Chirisa said they aimed to work more this year on singles, adding they would next year be working on an album set for live DVD recording.

Although the group was found in 2016, Chirisa said there had been no recordings as they were yet to learn how to run music business.

“We have been watching from behind how others do their music. Precisely, we have been trying to bring the band together and have a vibrant and highly motivated crew. As you may know, God’s time is the best. So, God has allowed us now to begin our journey. At some point, lack of finances has been the main challenge,” he said.

Power of Praise Choir is an up and coming inter denominational Christian group that has brought different people from across churches with the aim to create a gospel ensemble.

Like this: Like Loading...