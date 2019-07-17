Baba Harare drops ‘Automatically’ video

Talent Gore Arts Correspondent

Contemporary musician Braveman “Baba Harare” Chizvino on Monday this week released a jiti love video titled “Automatically” featuring raunchy dancer Beverly Sibanda.

“This song tells a story about the guy who does not have to work hard to attract a woman and instantly gets into a relationship,” Baba Harare said.

Those that have lived in rural areas can testify how villagers can spend the whole night dancing to the pounding jiti sound, also known as pfonda.

“Interestingly, the jiti beat has for many years been integrated into various forms of contemporary music and several artistes have made songs that carry that thumping drum sound, it’s not like I am the first one or the only one who adds the Jit beat to my music.

“Some of the popular and classic songs with a jiti flavour from the 1990s into the 2000s are Thomas Mapfumo’s Ndozvauri, Marshall Munhumumwe’s RudoChete, Kenneth Chigodora’s MusangoNdodzungaira, Paul Mpofu’s Murambinda, and later, Kapfupi made waves with Chikwama.”

Baba Harare revealed why he roped in Bev on the video.

“Bev is the best dancer in the country she is flexible and she can dance wildly to this song. It should not be a surprise that she featured on the video because she is a dancer that can easily dance to any type of music,” he said.

“I am glad that music fans are loving the video as shown by the response I am getting on social media and I hope it gets a million views on Youtube.”

On the video, Baba Harare adds a clip of Khama Billiat scoring and celebrating the goal afterwards.

