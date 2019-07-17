Zim’s assets want long-term capital: Mangudya

Africa Moyo

Zimbabwe is endowed with quality assets that investors who have a medium to long-term view can exploit in win-win situations, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Mangudya has said.

He said this in an interview with a privately-owned local magazine, “Who’s Who Zimbabwe”.

Dr Mangudya is one of the 200 local company executives interviewed by the magazine who all talked-up the local investment climate. He said investors should come to Zimbabwe “with a medium to long-term view”.

“Zimbabwe has quality assets that need patient capital to exploit the quality assets,” said Dr Mangudya.

The production of the magazine is part of the private sector efforts complementing Government’s drive to market the country as a safe and secure investment destination.

Mr Clifford Musariri, the executive editor and publisher of ‘Who’s Who Zimbabwe’, told The Herald Business last week that his initiative was aimed at informing the outside world of the abundant local opportunities which just require capital.

The magazine is largely distributed outside the country.

“You discover that about 90 percent of information about Zimbabwe is negative and it’s skewed; it’s negative mainly because we all agree on the past decade of our economic strife . . .

“So with the coming in of the new dispensation, we dedicated the whole of 2018 including after the elections to work on this product (magazine), where we spoke to the key industries, the people that are running the industries, the key sectors,” said Mr Musariri.

Other executives interviewed by the magazine are Zimplats CEO Mr Alex Mhembere, Toyota Zimbabwe managing director Mr Ian Howden, CBZ chief executive officer Dr Blessing Mudavanhu, Fidelity Printers and Refiners (FPR) general manager Mr Fradreck Kunaka, and Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) immediate past president Mr Sifelani Jabangwe.

Mr Musariri said the magazine was important insofar as it helps link local businesses with foreign investors, and potentially boost operational capacity for those in need of capital.

He said they finished the magazine last year and started distributing it in May this year.

“We are distributing it more outside the country at embassies; that is the key part. In Zimbabwe, you find it less but if you go to the Zimbabwean embassy in Kenya, you find this book; if you go the Zimbabwean embassy in Namibia, you find this book.

“We will be reproducing the magazines and we will be working on updating them continuously.

“We are also working on getting the online version up so that we can have more people coming to talk about the new age, the new outlook (in Zimbabwe),” said Mr Musariri.

He said they tried to work as independently as possible but engaged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade towards the end.

