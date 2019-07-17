Tendai Biti loses it again, calls top business executive a ‘fool’

United Refineries MD Busisa Moyo

THE controversial MDC Deputy President Tendai Biti has described United Refineries CEO and former Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries President Busisa Moyo as a fool.

Biti who has the penchant of losing the plot during debate made the remarks while responding to a thread on Twitter by Hopewell Chin’ono who was blocked by Moyo after an exchange of words.

“I was having a healthy discussion with Busisa Moyo since the introduction of the local currency because he was reasonable and warm. Today I asked a question he found provocative and he told me off and blocked me. It is unfortunate because I found his retorts reasonable and cordial. Will miss him,” posted Chinono.

Responding to the journalist’s post on Moyo, Biti wondered why Chinono was entertaining ‘fools.’

“Why do you suffer fools Mukoma Hopewell,” he said.

Moyo is a member of the Presidential Advisory Council appointed by Mnangagwa to give him advice on a number of issues affecting the country.