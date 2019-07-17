Pastor Uebert Angel meets Ugandan tyrant Yoweri Museveni

Uebert Angel meeting Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni

KAMPALA, Uganda – Pastor Uebert Angel has met the Uganda President Yoweri Museveni, promising to invest in tourism and the pharmaceutical industries in the East African country.

The Zimbabwe-born Spirit Embassy founder, who now lives in the United Kingdom, was accompanied by Ugandan preacher Ronnie Makabai of ETM International Church to Tuesday’s meeting with Museveni.

Museveni tweeted after their meeting: “Met Uebert Angel, a televangelist and businessman, who is founder of Spirit Embassy in the UK and Bro. Ronnie Makabai of ETM International Church here in Kampala. They indicated their interest to invest in tourism and pharmaceutical sectors. Government will support them.”

Angel, the author of several Christian books and a businessman, presented Museveni with a DVD and one of his books, while Makabai handed him the Holy Bible.

Pastor Angel had one of the biggest churches in Zimbabwe, but decided to relocate to England where his ministry was founded.

His church is now based in Birmingham, England, and he travels the world at the invitation of other church leaders to preach.

Many credit Angel with bringing the prophetic ministry to Zimbabwe, inspiring a new breed of “prosperity gospel” controversial preachers like Pastor Emmanuel Makandiwa and Walter Magaya, among others.

