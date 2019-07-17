MDC Alliance summons Bulawayo councillors

Vusumuzi Dube, Municipal Reporter

MDC Alliance leadership has summoned Bulawayo councillors to Harare in the wake of recent attempts by a clique of the councillors to eject the city’s town clerk, Mr Christopher Dube from office.

The clique, led by deputy mayor Councillor Tinashe Kambarami made moves to suspend Mr Dube which saw the deputy mayor and ward councillor, Silas Chigora violently removing the town clerk from his office last Thursday.

The suspension was eventually overturned by the mayor, Clr Solomon Mguni. Clr Kambarami and Chigora are currently out on bail after the town clerk filed assault charges which saw the pair appearing in court on Saturday.

Councillors who spoke to this publication revealed that they were travelling to Harare for the said meeting, with indications that the deputy mayor and his associates will be brought to book for bringing the party to disrepute.

“We were initially told that we are required at Harvest House (MDC headquarters) on Wednesday morning of which we notified them that we could not make it as the message got to us late on Tuesday.

“The meeting is now set for Thursday morning, as it is I am travelling to Harare. As for the gist of the meeting we are being told it’s to do with the stunt by the deputy mayor and other councillors to try to suspend the town clerk,” said one councillor.

The councillors are said to be miffed especially by the Town Clerk’s refusal to let them interfere in the distribution of the $5 million ward retention fund as well as control the subcommittee on allocation of stands and premises.

