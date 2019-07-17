Mvurwi woman jailed for baby-dumping

By Simbarashe Sithole

A 21-YEAR-OLD Mvurwi woman was on Monday slapped with a one-year jail term by a Guruve magistrate for dumping her new-born child a fortnight ago.

Brenda Charles of Suwoguru township, Mvurwi, pleaded guilty before magistrate Shingirai Mutiro, who jailed her for a year.

Prosecutor Carson Kundiona told the court that two weeks ago, Charles wrapped her baby, with the umbilical cord still attached, in a sack and dumped him.

The new-born boy was picked up by a passer-by before being surrendered to the police.

Charles’ mother was not available when the crime was committed, but when she came back last Friday she suspected that her daughter had dumped her new-born child and filed a police report, leading to the convict’s arrest.

In another case, a Guruve woman, Auxillia Dzukamanja was arrested last week for allegedly murdering her new-born child before throwing it down a blair toilet.

One of the residents believes the accused killed the baby due to economic hardships after she failed to locate the baby’s father.

“Dzukamanja killed her baby due to poverty. She failed to locate the father of the child and decided to kill the baby,” the witness, who declined to be named, said.

