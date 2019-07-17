Man up for torching neighbours’ huts

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

A CHIRUMANZU man last week appeared before the courts on allegations of torching huts and destroying property worth thousands of dollars belonging to his seven neighbours in a dispute over payment for goats he sold to them.

Benjamin Chihuri Mhunguri of Rudhuma village under Chief Chirumanzu appeared before Mvuma magistrate Tafadzwa Mhlanga, facing arson charges.

Allegations are that Mhunguri set fire to the huts belonging to his neighbours, to whom he had sold goats, destroying property in the process.

Mhlanga ordered that accused go for psychological examination before trial commences.

The State’s case is that on April 21, at Rudhuma village, accused went to Krefas Geja’s homestead demanding money for goats he had sold to the complainant.

Following a misunderstanding, accused set Geja’s huts on fire, allegedly destroying property, including a bed, blankets, clothes, chairs, a wooden table and

plough.

On the same day, Mhunguri is said to have approached Craig Muroiwa, where he is reported to have set two huts on fire, destroying an assortment of property.

The court further heard that using the same modus operandi, Mhunguri set fire on huts belonging to Melinda Pedzisai, Matilda Madhawu, Engelbert Ruduhuma, Maria

Chenzera and Piason Chabwenya, destroying property in the process.

