Sulu urges motorists to be vigilant

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

ZIMBABWE Prison and Correctional Services Commission (ZPCS) brand ambassador and dendera musician Sulumani “Sulu” Chimbetu has urged motorists to be vigilant when driving, following several accidents he witnessed during his tour in Mashonaland Central province last week.

Sulu visited Bindura prison last Thursday and was not pleased with the number of road carnages he saw on the day.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style before his Mvurwi show in the same province at the weekend, Sulu said drivers should respect the sanctity of human life.

“I was not pleased with the number of fatal road accidents I witnessed in this province last week. Drivers should exercise extreme caution and respect human life. What I saw, especially along the Bindura-Harare Highway, was not pleasing at all,” he said.

Sulu was performing in Mvurwi for the first time in two years and people flocked to the show, where he sampled the track, Ndunge Akafa, from his forthcoming album, much to the delight of the fans.

“This song is meant to celebrate the life of our legendary traditional hero, Sekuru Ndunge. The track is on our forthcoming album, which I am not yet talking about now,” he said.

Music promoter Prince Chipenda was excited about the attendance at the show and praised Sulu for taking his invite to meet his fans after a long time.

“The attendance here shows that people were hungry for dendera music and Sulu’s visit to Mvurwi is greatly welcome as he has managed to meet his fans who have been starved of his live performances for two years,” he said.

