Chidakwa,Gudyanga trial date set

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

THE trial of former Mines minister Walter Chidakwa and his permanent secretary Francis Gudyanga has been set for August 26 after their application for review was dismissed by the High Court.

Chidakwa and Gudyanga filed an application for recusal of the presiding magistrate, which was dismissed by the lower courts and the duo then sought a review of the magistrate’s decision not to step down at the High Court and it was upheld.

The two are being accused of criminal abuse of office.