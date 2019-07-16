ZRP warns against mob justice

BY RUTENDO MATANHIKE

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) yesterday urged citizens to desist from taking the law into their own hands by meting out instant justice on crime suspects, saying it had contributed to the spike in murder cases.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi in statement yesterday noted with concern the increase in murder cases, which he said could be avoided.

“The ZRP has observed that some cases of murder occurring around the country can be easily avoided. It is really unfortunate that perpetrators of this heinous crime have

completely lost respect for human lives,” Nyathi said.

“The ZRP urges members of the public to respect the sanctity of life and avoid meting instant justice on suspects; instead they must hand over suspects to law enforcement agents

for the law to take its course. Members of the public with mentally-challenged relatives must always monitor them and ensure that they do not cause harm to others while at the

same time they are assisted to seek medical attention.”

Nyathi said the body of a six-year-old female, who was murdered and dumped in a disused shaft at Northampton mine in Gweru, was discovered on 11 July.

In Mbare, a 24-year-old was fatally assaulted by a mob on July 14 for stealing buckets, while a mentally challenged man fatally struck his mother with a brick in Hurungwe on July

11.

