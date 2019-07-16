Does C-TRADE value confidentiality?

Confidentiality is the bedrock principle of capital market ethics.

Client confidentiality is the principle that an institution or individual should not reveal information about their clients to a third party without the consent of the client or a clear legal reason.

As part of C-TRADE’s ongoing efforts to ensure that investor rights are fully respected, C-TRADE has developed policies and procedures aimed at protecting personal information. C-TRADE’s commitment to privacy is an integral part of its Code of Professional Conduct, to which it strictly adheres to.

Customer Due Diligence (CDD) and Know Your Customer (KYC) are key elements that enable C-TRADE and its entire value chain to know its customers and their financial dealings better, which in turn helps C-TRADE identify suspicious transactions and manage risks prudently.

C-TRADE’s Customer Due Diligence includes identifying, verifying and monitoring all aspects of the applicant’s identity, residential address, any temporary address, and includes information on the source of funds and source of wealth. It also includes continuous surveillance and reporting mechanisms.

Except in the most unusual and extraordinary circumstances C-TRADE does not reveal client’s confidential information.

The three circumstances under which C-TRADE can disclose client’s personal information include when compelled to do so by the law in the case of a court proceeding.

C-TRADE is therefore not a vehicle for money laundering schemes and plays a role in combating financial terrorism.

C-TRADE can also divulge confidential information when given the authority by a client.

C-TRADE appreciates the protective function obtainable in the entire value chain of its market stretching from the supervised obligations of the issuers to the universal standard practices of the qualified professionals providing advice and services, as such, C-TRADE can disclose information if it increases transparency and if it is for the good of the market to promote the integrity of its market.

Where a breach of law does occur, investors should be protected through the strong enforcement of the law. In the event of an ultimate dispute, investors should have access to a neutral mechanism (such as courts or other mechanisms of dispute resolution) or means of redress and compensation for improper behavior.

C-TRADE provides a Market Watch that shows price movements and the available Bids and Asks, making the marketplaces more transparent, efficient and investor-friendly.

Moreover, besides prescribing the quantity and quality of information an investor provides, C-TRADE also provides investors with a Newsfeeds section which gives them all the trending capital market news for their decision making.

The platform ensures that the market structures do not unduly favor some market investors over others.

Thus, C-TRADE promotes market practices that guarantee fair treatment of orders and further aims to ensure that investors are given fair access to market facilities, prices and market information.

C-TRADE has investor interface tools such as the Web Portal, Mobile App and a USSD platform which are accessible to retail investors.

The Web Portal offers an advanced interface which allows investors to participate on the exchange in real-time through personal computers and gives them rich stock market information.

