Chinyengetere offloaded by Baroka

TWO times in a row Zimbabwe Soccer Star of the Year winner, Rodwell Chinyengetere is back home after being offloaded by his South African premiership club Baroka.

Chinyengetere, who joined Baroka on a two year deal, was spotted in his home town of Kadoma on Sunday. It has since been established that Baroka have exhausted their foreign quota and are looking to send the 31-year old Chinyengetere on loan.

His former team in Zimbabwe, FC Platinum, with whom he won two consecutive championships in 2017 and 2018 are in the mix to have him back on loan if the two clubs could agree on a deal.

FC Platinum media liaison officer Chido Chizondo indicated that Baroka have offered the player to them on a loan deal and negotiations were underway.

“They (Baroka) have filled their foreign quota and asked if we could have him on loan. We can only take him back if we agree on loan terms with Baroka,’’ Chizondo said.

Last season, Chinyengetere not only won the Soccer Star of the Year accolade but also took the Golden Boot after finishing with 17 goals to propel the Norman Mapeza coached Pure Platinum Play to their second championship uninterrupted.

Baroka, who are already home to Zimbabwean goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze, recently signed Mozambican international midfielder Manuel Kambala and Malawian Richard Mbulu.

Chinyengetere struggled to make it into the Baroka first team when he joined them in January. In one of the few appeared for Baroka, Chinyengetere got a straight red card 15 minutes from time for stamping on the foot of an opponent against Mamelodi Sundowns in April.

FC Platinum are also on the verge of losing the Moyo twins, Kevin and Elvis who are close to joining Absa Premiership side Chippa United where they have been on trials.

