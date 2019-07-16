Eskom treasurer quits in latest high-profile departure

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa’s Eskom group treasurer, Andre Pillay, will leave the power utility at the end of August, it was announced yesterday.

This is the latest high-profile exit after its chief executive quit earlier this year.

Eskom supplies more than 90% of South Africa’s electricity, but has implemented severe power cuts this year and is failing to generate sufficient profit.

It is hinging its recovery hopes on a 230 billion rand (US$16 billion) bailout pledged by government in February.

