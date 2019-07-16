Teen model flies national flag high

BY CALVIN MAHACHI

MISS Teen Zimbabwe Wadzanai Muzvongi (pictured) was adjudged the first princess during this year’s edition of the Miss Teen Continentals pageant finals held in Las Vegas, the United States, on Thursday last week after giving a good account of herself on the ramp.

Muzvongi, who is a spoken word artist, was beaten to the crown by South African teenage beauty Chace Collett, who was crowned the new Miss Teen Continentals.

The 19-year-old Zimbabwean model said although she missed the crown, she was happy that she had represented her country well, as she outclassed several other contestants from other countries, including Canada and the US.

She expressed gratitude to Miss Teen Zimbabwe organisers and other stakeholders who afforded her the opportunity to represent the country at the global catwalk.

“I am so honoured to have gotten the opportunity to represent my country at the Miss Teen Continentals pageant. I am so happy I was able to fly Zimbabwe’s flag high,” she said.

“I owe so many thanks to many people because it really took a village to get me to where I am today. Thanks to all my sponsors that willingly gave me everything at a time when I had nothing.”

Muzvongi said her family as well as her coach, Emily Kachote, also made significant sacrifices for her to reach the

finals.

“Thank you to my family because they really sacrificed a lot to get me to where I am and also the Miss Teen Zimbabwe Pageant and definitely my director and coach Emily Kachote for training and teaching me everything I know about modelling,” she said.

Miss Teen Zimbabwe administrator Clara Matenga told NewsDay Life & Style that they were over the moon following

Muzvongi’s successful representation of the country at the beauty contest.

“We are excited with Wadzanai’s victory. It shows that as Miss Teen Zimbabwe, we have all that it takes to groom and

train top-notch models that meet world standards,” she said.

Matenga said they were now looking forward to training and grooming more young models across the country.

