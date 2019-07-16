Gospel outfit to release album

BY SHARON SIBINDI

MIDLANDS rising Isichathamiya gospel group — Ijongosi Great Stars – is set to release its fourth album titled Konke Kulungile on Saturday at the Bulawayo Theatre.

The album launch will have Black Umfolosi and Indosakusa The Morning Star as supporting acts.

Group leader Philani Donga confirmed the event yesterday. “This is our fourth album since the group was established in 2011, and it has 11 tracks, which include gospel and wedding songs. Above all, the album carries motivational messages, which I am sure the fans will love,” he said.

He said the album is a dedication to the fans who requested it, having fallen in love with their previous album.

“This album comes after a request was made by our fans. I am sure they liked our last album. This has also inspired us in our music career to work hard and ensure that we have people who follow our music.

“People should expect a great show that is filled with energetic performances from the group,” he said.

The group is also a member of the Rise Chothoza Mfana, an association that comprises of about 10 imbube groups domiciled in Bulawayo.