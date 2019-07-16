Bindura varsity ends MSU monopoly

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

BINDURA University of Science Education (BUSE) ended Midlands State University’s dominance in the Enactus national competitions on Friday.

Enactus BUSE, which presented a project titled Agriplus during competitions held at Celebration Centre in Harare, walked away with ZWL$2 500 sponsored by Delta Corporations Limited and is set to represent Zimbabwe at the World Cup penciled

for Silicon Valley in the United States, from September 16 to 18.

The winning team’s president, Alvin Munzara, told NewsDay Life & Style that he was “too excited” by the development.

“It’s something that we have been longing for. We worked very hard for it. We went an extra mile,” he said.

Team adviser Dorothy Murasi, who won the Faculty Adviser of the Year Award, said the victory was a testimony and she was grateful for the financial support they received from the university’s alumni.

“I am so excited. I am so grateful for the financial support that came from our alumni and our institution because things were tough,” she said.

UZ president Brian Samanyanga, however, felt his team should have been crowned the champions, arguing that their projects

were “original” and expressed “innovativeness.”

Enactus Zimbabwe president Cleopatra Makoni described every team as winners.

“This is a beautiful day that we celebrate the hard work and achievements of the teams. The 25-minute presentations were

just an eclipse of what happened during the whole year. As much as we have one winner, we are all winners. We win in

changing lives,” she said.

MSU came third, with the Women’s University in Africa emerging fourth.

MSU was awarded ZWL$1 000 while newcomers Lupane State University got the Team Spirit Award.

