Augusto bags another hat-trick

Langton Nyakwenda

RED-HOT Chicken Inn striker, Clive Augusto, bagged his third straight Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Player of the Month award after he was crowned the best performer for the month of June Tuesday morning.

Augusto, who leads the scoring chart with 13 goals in 14 matches, grabbed the headlines on June 2 when his hat-trick helped Chicken Inn to an impressive 3-1 win over Caps United at the National Sports Stadium.

The Gamecocks striker, who has already attracted interest from clubs in South Africa and Europe, had won the April and May awards.

Black Rhinos gaffer, Herbert Maruwa, is the Coach of the Month for June after leading the army side to a commendable show during the month under review.

Chauya Chipembere beat Herentals 2-1, TelOne 2-0 and drew 0-0 against ZPC Kariba in June.

Maruwa is now on an eight-game unbeaten run following last Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Dynamos at the National Sports Stadium.

