Sell Zim’s ICT vision, Kazembe tasks new envoys

Fidelis Munyoro

The Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Kazembe Kazembe yesterday met some ambassadors-designate and underscored the need for them to sell Zimbabwe’s technology vision in their countries of deployment.

Minister Kazembe said this after a brief meeting with four ambassadors-designate — Ms Sophia Nyamudeza (Indonesia), Mr Jetro Ndlovu (United Arab Emirates), Mr Vusumuzi Ntonga (Algeria) and Mrs Abigail Shonhiwa (France) — at his offices.

Zimbabwe envisions an upper middle income economy by 2030, which should be achieved through implementation of the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP).

In light of this, ICT is also seen as a key enabler in the economic turnaround strategy where it should be used to provide solutions to everyday challenges and help improve productivity in all sectors of the economy.

Minister Kazembe said the envoys paid a courtesy call on him to discuss the vision of the ministry and its areas of need.

“They want to have an appreciation of our vision in this ministry, as they will be representing the country in their designated countries,” he said.

“We have articulated our vision where we want our country to go as far as ICT is concerned, possible areas of investments. They will be our agents marketing our country.”

Minister Kazembe said their deliberations also touched on infrastructure development which he said is very critical to his ministry in terms of technology.

“We know that the entire world is converging into a digital global village hence we cannot be left behind as Zimbabwe,” he said.

The minister stressed that infrastructure development was of critical importance, hence the need of investments.

He said the ambassadors-designate had a critical role of enticing investors to consider Zimbabwe as the best investment destination on the continent.

Minister Kazembe said he also urged the ambassadors to find investors in technology transfer, capacity building and innovation research among others.

“So when they go out there they will know our needs and what they are expected to engage various stakeholders on in their countries of deployment.”

Government is making great strides through investments in ICT backbone infrastructure, ICT education, research and development.

President Mnangagwa last year in March, launched the country’s ICT Policy to guide Zimbabwe’s economic development through coordinated use of ICTs.

The policy is aimed at transformation, growth, inclusiveness, sustainability, innovation and partnerships in the mainstream economy and puts in place institutional, legal and regulatory frameworks in order to achieve its intended goals.

It is, therefore, envisaged that all sectors of the economy and society at large will harness the power of ICT’s for the development of the nation.

