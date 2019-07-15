US condemns London attack

US Ambassador to Zimbabwe Brian Nichols yesterday condemned the attack by an MDC-Alliance mob on Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Busi Moyo in the United Kingdom last week.

Minister Moyo was attacked by suspected MDC supporters just after he addressed British think-tank Chatham House in which he called for peaceful disagreement among Zimbabweans and while acknowledging those who were demonstrating outside the hall, he jokingly said: “If you lock three Zimbabweans in one room they will form five political parties. We must learn to differ peacefully.”

MDC-Alliance and its leader Mr Nelson Chamisa have not condemned the incident despite the fact that the protesters were clad in party regalia as well as posters bearing deputy national chairman Job Sikhala’s face.

Sikhala was last week arrested on charges of subversion after comments he made claiming the MDC was planning to overthrow President Mnangagwa.

He is out on bail.

“Violence should have no place in Zimbabwean society whatsoever and I condemn any use of it against anyone. I express my concern for the welfare of Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo,” said Ambassador Nichols.

He said Zimbabwe needed national dialogue.

“What happened was a sign of the deposition of the society at this moment and it underscores the importance of having a broad-based inclusive national dialogue to deal with all the challenges that Zimbabwe is facing.” — Newzimbabwe.com/Herald Reporter.

