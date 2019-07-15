Zanu-PF victory draws positive light on reforms

Kudakwashe Mugari and Prosper Dembedza

Zanu-PF’s weekend victory over MDC-Alliance in by-elections held in Nyanga and Bikita points to the endorsement of the ruling party and Government’s efforts in turning around the economy as well as staying in touch with the electorate.

President Mnangagwa is leading Government on a path of transformation by implementing reforms that have started bearing fruit with the stabilisation of prices of commodities while a period of prosperity is beckoning as current austerity measures are being transitioned out.

The elections were widely viewed as a litmus test for MDC leader Mr Nelson Chamisa, whose party was taking part in polls for the first time since its congress in May.

Mr Chamisa lost the presidential elections to President Mnangagwa last year. And yesterday, the ruling party attributed its victory to sound policies.

“This is a wake-up call to the MDC. . . when it comes to democratic issues in that all these victories were free and fair voting by the people who appreciate policies which are people oriented,’’ party secretary for administration Cde Obert Mpofu said.

Zanu-PF member of Parliament for Mudzi South Mr Jonathan Samkange described the victory as “sweet and well deserved”.

‘‘As Zanu-PF our stronghold is in the rural areas and we are working tirelessly so that the people will remain loyal to the party. That victory is a well-deserved victory. Recently Cyclone Idai hit some parts of Manicaland and Zanu-PF has been on the ground helping the people there,” Mr Samkange said.

The Zanu-PF chairman for Mashonaland West Province, Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi commended the electorate for voting for the revolutionary party

“We commend the commissariat, Masvingo and Nyanga leadership and voters for coming out with that colossal victory and believing in our party. We should not relax for us to post wider victories in the coming by-elections,” said Cde Ziyambi

Zanu-PF deputy secretary for the Youth League Cde Lewis Mathuthu said opposition parties would have no chance against the Zanu-PF led by President Mnangagwa.

‘‘The new dispensation listens to the people. It is not a surprise that we have won given the approach President Mnangagwa has taken. He asks the people want they want and delivers,’’ said Cde Mathuthu

“We are happy we won by such a wide margin,” he said. “This is clear statement to all other political parties that come 2023, they are going to be thrashed.”

The Zanu-PF member of parliament for Nyanga South Cde Supa Mandiwanzira said only Zanu-PF has the answer to people’s challenges

‘‘I’m very happy because we have snatched this victory away from the opposition who have held this seat for many, many years and the reason why this has happened is that the people in Nyanga recognised only Zanu-PF has the capacity to address the economic challenges they are facing. For too long, MDC has been taking the people for granted with empty promises,’’ said Cde Mandiwanzira

The victory in Nyanga saw Zanu-PF wrestle the seat from MDC- Alliance, which had won it in last year’s harmonised polls.

Zanu-PF candidate Cde Bisset Mapeta won the poll with 397 votes against MDC Alliance candidate Mr Vincent Bopoto’s 236.

In Bikita’s Ward 31, Zanu-PF candidate Cde Thomas Matanga garnered 1 112 votes against Mr Moses Maphosa of MDC-Alliance’s 410 votes, while Mr Peter Mavenga of the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) came third with a paltry 23 votes.

