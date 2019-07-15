Zacc commissioners vow to fight graft

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa yesterday swore in seven commissioners from the eight appointed members of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) as Government intensifies its anti-graft drive.

The swearing in of the commissioners at State House followed public interviews that were conducted by Parliament’s Standing Rules and Orders Committee chaired by Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda last month.

Following the interviews of about 38 candidates, Parliament submitted the constitutionally prescribed 12 people from which President was obliged to appoint eight to sit as members of ZACC. The seven commissioners that were appointed are Gabriel Chaibva, Jessie Fungai Majome, John Makamure, Thandiwe Thando Mlobane, Kuziva Phineas Murapa, Frank Muchengwa and Retired Major Michael Dennis Santu.

Another commissioner, Mabel Ndakaripa Hungwe was not sworn in as she could not attend the function.

In an interview yesterday, Commissioner Majome said she was ready to play her part in fighting corruption.

“My main mandate as Commissioner is to implement the clear provision of the Constitution regarding the functions of ZACC which is one of the two institutions which are in Chapter 13 of the Constitution which is devoted to combating crime. Its role is to act as a means to ensure that Zimbabwe decisively deals with the menace of corruption that is from policy and enforcement level. ZACC is given the mandate to take what I term as helicopter view around corruption in terms of its causes, effects and detection as well as superintending and holding people to account as required by the criminal law. My role is to work together in order to close ranks with corruption and have the confidence in institution,” said Comm Majome.

Comm Makamure said there was need for ZACC to work with other stakeholders to fight the vice.

“We believe that this is a very important institution in Zimbabwe created by the Constitution to fight corruption. The value I will bring is quite immense in terms of my experience working with Parliament of Zimbabwe and other Parliaments in the region. Given that Parliament is a key stakeholder in the fight against corruption, so we would want to promote more engagement between the commission and these key institutions like Parliament and civil society because the fight against corruption is stakeholder driven,” said Comm Makamure.

Comm Chaibva said his major asset to the anti-graft body was his personal integrity.

“Technically, academically, morally, and intellectually I am highly qualified. There is not a single day have I been accused by anybody of anything. I have no skeletons in the cupboard; I am a person of undisputable integrity. I am my own man. I am a jack of all trades, whatever assignment that I might be given by the commission I will be able to carry it out,” said Comm Chaibva.

Comm Murapa said their major asset was their independence.

“We are bringing our independence to start with, that we operate independently and this is key in fighting corruption because if you do not operate independently you will not fight it. The President emphasised that point that we are independent and that we should do our work as we feel we should do,” said Comm Murapa.

Comm Muchengwa said his investigative skills acquired as a former senior police officer will be handy to the Commission’s work.

“As a former police officer, I have had the background of investigating cases, encountering challenges, I was head of commercial crime unit at Harare Central Police, this is where I made headlines in unearthing complex cases and it is now an exception that I have been appointed commissioner, investigation is my priority,” he said.

The event was attended by Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi and ZACC chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo.

Last month, the President swore in Justice Matanda-Moyo as chairperson of ZACC and she has hit the ground running.

