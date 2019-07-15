Ndabaningi Sithole’s birthday bash set for this weekend

The late Ndabaningi Sithole

A celebration of the life of the Founding President of ZANU Reverend Ndabaningi Sithole will be held on the 20th of July at the Freedom Farm in Chipinge.

A flyer inviting Zimbabweans to the event says it will start at 8 AM.

Ndabaningi Sithole who was born in 1920 would have been 99 years if he was alive today.

Sithole was the founder and chief architect of Zimbabwe African National Union which was established in August 1963.



Together with Herbert Chitepo, Robert Mugabe and Edgar Tekere they founded the party in the Highfields House of Enos Nkala.

In 1964 there was a party Congress at the then Gwelo where Sithole was elected president and appointed Robert Mugabe to be his secretary general.

He spent 10 years in prison after being arrested on 22 June 1964 alongside Mugabe, Tekere, Nyagumbo and Takawira for his political activities.

While in prison he specifically authorised Chitepo to continue the struggle from abroad as a representative of ZANU.

Sithole was convicted on a charge of plotting to assassinate Ian Smith and released from prison in 1974.

Source: Bulawayo24

Like this: Like Loading...