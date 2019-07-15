S B Moyo eyes Chiwenga VP post

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister General Sibusiso Busi Moyo’s recent round trip across the United Kingdom is part of his elaborate plan to sell himself as a likeable candidate for replacing the ailing Vice President Constantino Chiwenga to the former colonial power.

A senior ZANU PF official from Midlands who spoke to this reporter revealed how the former celebrated coup announcer is plotting to take over the position of Vice President of the party and of the country.

“Cde SB is a very calculative person who is set to becoming the next Vice President of the party and of the country soon. The recent travel to the United Kingdom is premised on the fact that the current Vice President is not in good books with the British Government and he must be removed. The British seem to have a soft spot for him and they are warming up to having him as the key link between the two countries during the reengagement process that is currently underway.

“You will know very well that Chiwenga was not the initiator of the military intervention but the real brains behind was Cde SB. Chiwenga was more of a political implementer that the real engine behind the whole operation. From what we know in the party is that Cde SB was supposed to become the Vice President but things did not go that way. Fate has a way of doing its ways that is why you are seeing him now taking the gap that is left by Chiwenga. If you have not realized he now is the now the second most powerful man in the party and country and he still enjoys popularity in the army with the Commander PV Sibanda his former Cde in arms at the helm.

“So all that you are seeing at play is the road to the Vice Presidency. ”

Political analysts recently said Moyo and his wife Louis Matanda-Moyo have become the most influential couple in Zimbabwe.