JUST IN: ZACC Commissioners sworn in

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has sworn in seven commissioners of the Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission (ZACC) as Government intensifies its anti graft drive.

The swearing in of the Commissioners followed public interviews that were conducted by Parliament’s Standing Rules and Orders Committee chaired by Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda before submitting 12 names from which the President would choose the constitutionally prescribed eight from.

President swore in seven after the eighth person, Mrs Mabel Ndakaripa Hungwe, failed to attend as she is out of the country.

The seven Commissioners that were sworn in are Fungai Jessie Majome, John Makamure, Gabriel Chaibva, Thandiwe Thando Mlobane, Frank Muchengwa, Michael Dennis Santi (Rtd Maj) and Kuziva Phineas Murapa.

More to follow…

