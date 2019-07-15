Job Sikhala offered $50 000 bail

Outspoken opposition MDC MP and lawyer Job Sikhala

BIKITA – The embattled MDC Deputy National Job Sikhala was offered $50 000 bail by the state on Monday morning.

During bail hearing proceedings at Masvingo High Court the State made a shock request Sikhala be released on $50 000 bail and be barred from addressing any political gatherings.

Commenting on the matter Human Rights activist Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya said, “It is atrocious and utter rubbish that the state as led by Mnangagwa demands that Hon Job Sikhala be released on bail on $50 000 and be refused to address political rallies. These are bail conditions from a HITLER like regime, not a civilised governed. The worst since Rhodes!”

Sikhala was arrested last Tuesday for allegedly subverting a constitutionally elected government.