BF blockbuster lives up to billing

HIGHLANDERS… (1) 1

FC PLATINUM… (1) 1

HIGHLANDERS and FC Platinum shared spoils in an exciting Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday that was dominated by the hosts although with a jittery defence.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

FC Platinum remain at the top on the log-standings as Chicken Inn fell to Hwange at the Colliery in a match also played yesterday.

The visitors surged ahead six minutes before the break through their Cameroonian striker Albert Eonde, who capitalised on a defensive blunder by Tendai Ndlovu to beat goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda.

Sibanda got the equaliser for Highlanders in the first half’s optional time from the spot after FC Platinum midfielder Rainsome Pavari fouled Devine Mhindirira inside the penalty box.

It was Sibanda’s fourth goal for Highlanders this season.

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza praised his charges for the fighting spirit.

“The guys worked very hard. It is about character and fighting for each other. I am happy the boys are pushing and we are still on top. Last week we had just 13 players available and today we had three youngsters from the under-19s. It is not easy at all,” Mapeza said.

On the bench for FC Platinum were three developmental players Hagiazo Magaya, Keith Madera and Panashe Mutimbanyoka.

His counterpart Mandla Mpofu felt his side had dropped two points.

“We cannot make those kind of mistakes that we made at this stage, but overall we played very well. It is two points lost than a point gained. We are not happy with the result. The position that we are in is not looking good and we are not scoring goals; it is one aspect we have to work on,” Mpofu said.

Teams:

Highlanders: A Sibanda, C Siamalonga, M Ndlovu, T Ndlovu, P Muduhwa, N Masuku, R Lunga (M Sibanda 69′), B Banda (A Silla 83′), P Dube, D Mhindirira, C Kapupurika (T Makanda 83′)

FC Platinum: F Tizayi, G Mbweti, G Bello, K Madzongwe, F Madhananga, R Pavari (W Stima 69′), N Tigere, D Chafa, R Kutsanzira, C Sibanda (P Chikwende 38′), A Eonde

Like this: Like Loading...