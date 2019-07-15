High Court delays Mandiwanzira judgment in airline case

The High Court of Zimbabwe has delayed the judgment for more than 10 months, allegedly without reason the case of former Information and Communications Technology minister Supa Mandiwanzira, who is being sued US$350 000 by former Rainbow Airline founder Frank Humbe for failing to pay after he acquired the business.

The matter, which is being handled by High Court Judge Justice Clement Phiri started in 2016, but the trial only started in September and finished in October last year. More than 10 months later both parties are still waiting for the judgment to bring the matter to finality, sources close to the matter noted.

After the completion of the trial in October last year Justice Phiri set aside the ruling saying he needed time to prepare and both parties have been waiting without any communication.

Humbe and Mandiwanzira reached a deal for the former minister to buy Rainbow airline in 2015, but the latter failed to honour his side of the deal leading to Humbe cancelling the agreement on February 12, 2017. Mandiwanzira then offered to pay US$50 000 upfront as a compromise.

It is also alleged that Mandiwanzira further offered to pay monthly payments of US$10 000 until the US$355 419 was fully extinguished and Humbe accepted the offer.

However, Mandiwanzira allegedly failed to pay again and refused to honour the agreement, but still took over the business and is now running it solely.

In his defence, Mandiwanzira said he never breached the terms of contract, but that they were still to reach an agreement on the terms of payment.

The airline has since been grounded after making only three flights. Its office at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International now houses Tanzania Airline offices.

