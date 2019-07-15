‘Zanu PF officials interfere with prosecution of colleague’

ANTI-CORRUPTION Trust of Southern Africa (ACT-SA) has written a letter of complaint to Prosecutor General Kumbirai Hodzi alleging lack of progress and interference by senior Zanu PF officials in a fraud case involving a Gokwe Zanu PF councillor.

BY STAFF REPORTER

The councillor, Samson Chigaba, is accused of using a fake Gokwe Rural Council rates receipt book to dupe unsuspecting villagers.

Chigaba, who is also a headmaster at Dzvuke Primary School, Mateta in Gokwe South, was arrested early 2017 and the matter was, however, removed from remand under unclear circumstances after trial had commenced.

Act-SA director Obert Chinhamo, in his letter addressed to Hodzi and copied to chairperson of the complainants dated June 19, 2019, stated that community members from Gokwe South were alleging interference in Chigaba’s case.

Chigaba’s ward falls under Primary and Secondary Education minister Paul Mavima’s constituency and villagers are suspecting that the accused could have used his Zanu PF connections to escape the charges.

“We have learnt through concerned community members from Gokwe South that there is alleged interference in the prosecution of Samson Chigaba who is a councillor at Gokwe South Rural District Council. It is alleged that the prosecution has been stopped due to interference by some high profile individuals,” Chinhamo’s letter reads.

“That being the case, we are kindly asking for your intervention to ensure that the matter is prosecuted to its logical conclusion.”

Chigaba appeared at Gokwe Magistrates’ Court and was granted ZW$100 bail. His case was remanded to November 9, 2017. Chinhamo said the matter was never prosecuted due to alleged interference and hence the outcry from villagers.

Allegations against Chigaba are that between December 6, 2015 and December 21, 2016 he used counterfeit Gokwe South Rural District Council receipt books to collect levies from unsuspecting villagers and converted the money to his

own use.

