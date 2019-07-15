ED son ‘aide’ up for fraud, extortion

A HARARE man claiming to be a Central Intelligence Organisation security detail for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son Collins was summoned to court last week facing fraud allegations after he duped unsuspecting complainants of cash and valuables.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Dumisani Munyaradzi Muchirahondo (31) allegedly duped Simbarashe Ngowe, a fellow congregant at Spirit Embassy Church.

Allegations are that in September last year, Muchirahondo connived with Lovemore Fundira to dupe Ngowe.

Muchirahondo and Fundira allegedly registered Econet number 0776 447 472 in the name of Collins Mnangagwa and in December last year Muchirahondo sent a message using the number to Ngowe alleging that he was a security detail assigned to Collins and he wanted to help him escape unspecified criminal charges that were about to be laid against him.

It is alleged Ngowe then did due diligence and discovered that it was registered to Collins Takunda Mnangagwa.

This prompted the complainant to seek clarity on the purported allegations, but Muchirahondo refused citing that it was confidential and went on to request US$250 to help him evade imminent arrest.

Because of fear of the unknown, Ngowe agreed and Muchirahondo went to collect the money.

Muchirahondo told Ngowe he had been assigned by Collins to collect the money. Due to the misrepresentation, Muchirahondo was given US$120 as initial payment by Ngowe.

Ngowe reported the matter to the police on February 15, this year leading to Muchirahondo’s arrest.

Investigations also revealed that from October 2016 to December last year, Muchirahondo misrepresented to the complainant that he was the right hand man of Emmanuel Makandiwa and Hubert Angel.

The State alleges that Muchirahondo told Ngowe that for him to be blessed he was supposed to give offering and tithes to the two prophets and Muchirahondo gave eight pairs of man’s suits valued at US$1 200, two Samsung mobile phones valued at US$90 and cash amounting to US$2 190 and ZAR1 400.

Ngowe was prejudiced of US$3 585 and ZAR1 400 and nothing was recovered.

Idah Maromo is prosecuting the case.

