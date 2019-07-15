Dumba community set to build clinic

Tired of walking long distances to access medical services, villagers in Dumba, Beitbridge East constituency, have pulled resources together to build a clinic at a local business centre.

BY SILAS NKALA

In June last year, the villagers appealed to the government and development agencies to construct primary health care facilities in the district.

It is reported that in some areas, villagers are travelling over 15 kilometres to the nearest health institution.

According to World Health Organisation standards, people must not walk for more than 8km to access primary health facilities.

Dumba business centre is located 30km east of the border town and recently councillor for Ward 15 (Shabwe), Meniere Boy Ndou told the villagers that they have since identified sites where more clinics could be constructed with Dumba business centre being one of them.

Area legislator Albert Nguluvhe (Zanu PF) has donated towards the project.

“This afternoon (Saturday), I met with the Dumba community. They have put together resources to build a clinic at their business centre. So far, they have moulded 20 000 standard bricks,” Nguluvhe said on the constituency development update platform.

“I have donated 100 bags of cement to mould 18 000 more bricks. I will continue to mobilise resources to support their initiative. Let us continue to work together in promoting infrastructure development in our area.”

An estimated 160 000 people live in Beitbridge with 100 000 believed to be in the rural part of the district.

Recently, the Beitbridge Rural District Council, in partnership with the International Organisation for Migration, constructed a new clinic to service close to 6 000 villagers in Chabili.

Like this: Like Loading...