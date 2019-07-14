Chinouriri launches debut album

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

Unheralded but talented saxophonist, Joseph Chinouriri, launched his debut album titled “Simple Impact” at a highly subscribed function over the weekend in Harare.

Gospel music lovers enjoyed the concert.

The album features Minister Elliard Cherai, Naphatali Chivandikwa and Zimpraise choir director Nigel Nyangombe.

It carries nine tracks which include “Abundance Peace”, “Victory”, “NdiMwari” and “Arise’”

Chinouriri’s spell-binding saxophone skills enthralled revellers during the launch, underlining him as arguably one of the best saxophone players in the country.

Fellow musicians Sabastian Magacha, Minister Michael Mahendere and Janet Manyowa were part of the concert and performed their hit songs.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch, the 24-year-old Chinouriri said he was excited and surprised at the same time.

“Many people know me as a saxophonist, though music is in my blood. I started music professionally in 2012, but it was hard to make a breakthrough,” he said.

“I am humbled by the huge turnout and many thanks go to the local gospel musicians who came to support me. Many people have come to support my launch. God is amazing.”

Chinouriri said the song “Grace” is about his personal experiences.

“My music is versatile. Each song depicts a certain situation. I love the song ‘Grace’ as it reminds me of where I came from,” he said.

Chinouriri said he decided to name his album “Simple Impact” because “it is just simple’”

He expects it to make a huge impact in peoples’ lives.

“For now, my music cannot be classified under a specific style because it covers everything from sungura, jazz, orchestra to gospel,” said Chinouriri. “My friends call my music genre JoseSax, hence I have decided to call it that.

“I have an orchestra band. I owe this success to my friends. It started when I had a group called ‘Brass Section’ when I assembled instrumentalists and we worked together from playing the instruments.”

By the time he had the “Brass Section”, they were playing at corporate events and other gatherings.

Chinouriri is a music teacher at Arundel High School. His role model is international guitarist Charlie Pucker.

The saxophonist rose to fame in the 2012 when he played the saxophone for musicians such as Cindy Munyavi, BaShupi and dendera star Sulumani Chimbetu.

He has worked with the late national hero Oliver Mtukudzi and has performed at the Harare International Festival of Arts (HIFA).

At one point, he was a guest at a function where the late South African icon Hugh Masekela performed.

Like this: Like Loading...