MAGIC…PURE UNDILUTED GEMS MAGIC!!

LIVERPOOL. — Debutants Zimbabwe powered their way into the knockout stages of the 2019 Vitality Netball World Cup after winning an absolutely thrilling Group A tie against Northern Ireland yesterday afternoon, edging out their opponents to win 51-49 to continue with their fairytale run at this global showcase.

In fact, Zimbabwe pulled off an incredible win over Northern Ireland, who are ranked five places above them in the world.

The Gems, who recovered from Saturday’s 37-73 defeat to reigning world champions Australia, finished their first ever World Cup first round with two wins as both teams progressed to the second round. Zimbabwe’s win meant they took second place behind the defending champions Australia.

The African side are playing in their first World Cup and finished the preliminary round with two victories from three matches.

“I can’t express myself. I’m overwhelmed,” said Zimbabwe coach Lloyd Makunde.

“It was built on teamwork and teamwork really prevailed today. We are ready to take on anyone and we will get as far as we possibly can.”

Shooting accuracy proved to be the difference between the sides, with Zimbabwe at 96 percent compared with 79 percent for Northern Ireland.

“A gutting way to finish the game but in terms of the spectacle and quality of netball it was a great game to be a part of,” Northern Ireland coach Dan Ryan told Sky Sports.

“There’s a lesson to learn in trust. It’s what the World Cup is all about. Our players stopped trusting in each other.

“You lose faith in your team-mate and that’s so important. It’s a hard pill to swallow. I’m incredibly disappointed. I think we should have won that game.”

In the battle to decide who would finish second to Australia in the group, the tussle went right down to the wire, with the lead changing hands multiple times before the Zimbabwe Gems held their nerve to edge over the line and spark wild celebrations in the crowd.

Northern Ireland started brightly, briskly taking a 5-1 lead in an opening period which gave no indication of the see-saw nature of the rest of the contest which was about to unfold.

As Zimbabwe clawed their way back into the game, captain Caroline O’Hanlon dictated play for Northern Ireland, working tirelessly to provide opportunities for Noleen Armstrong and Emma Magee. At the other end, Joice Takaidza was keeping the scoreboard ticking over for Zimbabwe, although her attacking partner Ursula Ndlovu was struggling to find space in the shooting circle, and Northern Ireland finished the quarter 15-12 up.

Zimbabwe’s defence tightened in the second quarter, with Armstrong less clinical — she missed two opportunities as Zimbabwe reduced the deficit to just a single goal.

The atmosphere — already electric — continued to build as the two sides traded blows in what was becoming one of the best games of the tournament so far.

Despite the rising pressure though, Takaidza was a calming, composed presence in the Zimbabwean attack, as the Zim Gems edged in front for the first time in the contest shortly before half-time. They ended the second quarter by reversing the score of the first, meaning that for the first game in the tournament half time was reached with the scores level at 27-27.

The spine-tingling atmosphere continued into the second half of the contest, but it was Northern Ireland who settled to their task better, pulling away by three goals in the third quarter.

The evenly-matched nature of the two teams ensured that the lead didn’t last long though, and thanks in the main to the accuracy of Takaidza, Zimbabwe clawed their way back to even the scores again.

In the final minute of the quarter, the Zim Gems edged ahead again through substitute Sharon Bwanali, only for Magee to level proceedings at 39-39 going into the final quarter.

The back-and-forth nature of an absorbing contest continued deep into the final quarter, with Zimbabwe getting themselves just in front as the closing minutes approached.

With five minutes to go, Takaidza took their lead back out to two, and followed that up with a fantastic one-handed take and composed finish to ensure that the pressure mounted on Northern Ireland.

Magee responded by drawing the Warriors level at 49-49, but they couldn’t capitalise on having the next centre pass, giving away a foul for offensive contact as they approached the Zimbabwean circle.

Both teams then traded errors as the atmosphere reached fever pitch, and a fumble by the Northern Irish attackers proved crucial as Zimbabwe regained the lead through Ndlovu with 80 seconds left.

Fittingly, it was Takaidza who then all-but ended the contest, putting her side 51-49 ahead — a lead which they held on to for the 55 seconds which remained to claim a famous win. — NWC.com/Sports Reporter

