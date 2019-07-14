Kambarami in court for assaulting Town Clerk

Tinashe Kambarami

THE drama around the still-borne suspension of Bulawayo Town Clerk, Christopher Dube is slowly turning into a soap-opera after Deputy Mayor, Tinashe Kambarami and ward four Councillor Silas Chigora appeared in court on Saturday facing charges of assault.

Kambarami and Chigora are accused of assaulting Dube while serving him with a letter of suspension on Thursday.

Then acting Mayor Kambarami, on Thursday suspended Dube over several allegations ranging from abuse of office, incompetence and theft.

However 24hrs later the suspension was lifted after Mayor Solomon Mguni returned to office and reversed the decision arguing it would “destabilise council operations.”

Kambarami and Chigora appeared before magistrate Franklin Mkwananzi facing assault, as defined in Section 89 (1) (a) of the Criminal law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Prosecutor Marufu Moyo told the court that on the 11th of July 2019 at about 14:30 hours, the two accused persons approached the complainant at his office at City Hall with the intent to serve him with a letter of suspension.

“The two accused persons were in the company of other Councillors namely Felix Mhaka, Clayton Zana, Tawanda Ruziwe, Pilate Moyo, Liliian Mlilo, Batirayi Dube and (Frank) Jabangwe. “During the process of serving the complainant, an argument ensued between the two parties as the complainant refused to be served with the suspension letter,” the prosecutor told the court.

Dube claims it was in the heat of the argument that Kambarami and Chigora assaulted him all over the body using fists, open hands and booted feet.

“The other above mentioned Councillors joined in pushing and shoving the complainant out of his office,” Moyo further told the court.

The prosecutor said as a result of the alleged assault, the Town Clerk sustained some injuries and was referred to the hospital where a medical report was compiled and will be produced in court as exhibit.

The two accused were remanded out of custody on a $50 bail each to 22 July 2019.