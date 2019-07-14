Nottingham Forest ‘receive offer’ from Wigan Athletic for Tendayi Darikwa

Nottingham Forest have received a offer from Wigan Athletic for defender Tendayi Darikwa, according to the Sun.

The Zimbabwe international, who spent this summer away in Egypt with his nation contesting for the Africa Cup of Nations, made 31 appearances for the Reds last season, battling for his spot on the team sheet with West Ham United Sam Byram.

And with no deal close to bring the West Ham United defender back to City Ground ahead of the new campaign, it seemed likely that Darikwa would start the new season as Sabri Lamouchi‘s first choice option at right-back.

