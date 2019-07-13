Tobacco robbers appear in court

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

TWO men, who are accused of waylaying tobacco farmers before robbing them of nine tobacco bales, appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts

yesterday.

Farai Mukauyo (32) and Last Chitsinde (25) were remanded in custody to Monday for bail application hearing by magistrate Barbara Mateko.

It is alleged that on April 16 this year, at around 1am, the complainant, Sibongile Mandimutsa, was in the company of one Tatenda, Innocent Chakabuda and

Lameck Muzariri transporting their bales to Tobacco Processors along Coventry Road in Workington, Harare.

The State alleges the four were driving an Isuzu pick-up truck and upon reaching Lisbon Road in Workington, they had a tyre puncture.

They were approached by Mukauyo and Chitsinde, who were armed with iron bars and kitchen knives.

The accused allegedly assaulted Chakabuda and off-loaded nine tobacco bales from the truck and loaded them onto their two vehicles and drove away.

Police detectives tracked one of the vehicles, leading to the arrest of the accused persons.

