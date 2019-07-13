Master your thoughts

SUCCESS LIFE Jonah Nyoni

Your thoughts have the energy, power, and limitless prowess and potential. Your thoughts can even surprise you because of what they can produce. This writer can attest to this.

Being born in a sorry and poor state, he made his mind almost a decade ago and today most people would not agree that he was the same person that was controlled by all winds of life and bogged done by innumerable excuses.

People that have made it in life have proved that the mind is the masterpiece that God has given to humanity.

Joel Osteen says neurologists have discovered that the average person uses less than 10% of their mind (Become A Better You: 5).

As cited by Bob Proctor in the book, You Were Born Rich, Elexander Rich, a professor of biophysics at the MIT, has estimated that our central nervous system has about 10 to 100 million cells and each one of then has a storage capacity equal to that of a large computer.

In the same book, Proctor further quotes Ross Addey of the Space Biology Laboratory of the Brain Research Institute at UCLA, who said: “The ultimate creative capacity of your brain may be, for all practical purposes, infinite.”

Napoleon Hill, in his book Think And Grow Rich, wrote: “We are what we are because of the vibrations of the thoughts which we pick and register, through the stimuli of our daily environment.”

A local author and motivational speaker, Rabison Shumba, says: “Your mind is the engine room and assembly plant for life processes. If you manage your mind, you can manage your life” (The Greatness Manual:53). If you can manage your mind, you can control your destiny.

Anthony Robbins, who boasts of having been a janitor with no college degree, but to rose to a place of influence by selling tens of millions of books, speaking to mega crowds and at one time advising the President of the United States because of a made mind in his book, Awaken The Giant Within, that the brain “is capable of processing up to 30 billion bits of information per second and it boasts the equivalent of 6 000 miles of wiring and cabling. Typically, the human nervous system contains about 28 billion neurons” (Page 115).

Finally, the world’s top selling book, the Bible, says: “For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he,” (Proverbs 23:7 KJV).

Need I say more to prove the power of your mind? There is no excuse to live a life of mediocrity. Never allow people to douse or drown your thought-power by telling you that you won’t amount to anything. Never allow your current or present state to choose you a future. I would think it’s a crime to live a life below your potential because you would have deprived and robbed humanity of the great resource they could have benefitted from you.

