Hadebe signs for Turkish club

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international defender Teenage Hadebe has become the first Warrior to secure a move abroad despite the team’s AFCON struggles after he was snapped up by Turkish top-flight club Yeni Malatyaspor yesterday.

Hadebe had one-and-half years left on his contract with South Africa’s Kaizer Chiefs, but with talk of him on the way out to free up the foreign quota, the Zimbabwean woke up to some good news yesterday.

The 23-year-old defender also agreed personal terms with the club and was scheduled to leave for Turkey last night for medicals after agreeing to a three-year deal.

His manager and FIFA agent Gibson Mahachi said they were excited that a disappointing AFCON outing for the Warriors has immediately brought something positive.

Mahachi revealed that another Warriors player from his stable, likely to be goalkeeper Eddie Sibanda, is expected to make a move as early as this weekend with talks currently underway. “The scouts were in Egypt and were impressed by his performance and then got in touch with me. We have agreed in principle, but at the moment I cannot divulge the number of years since everything will be finalised tonight (yesterday).

“We are happy, this is an opportunity. This is good for his career growth to move to Europe at such an age. The player was in Egypt where players were striking for their allowances and all that, but something good came out of it.

“Fans are already going crazy about him. This is the same club which Norman Mapeza once played for after featuring for Galatasaray,” said Mahachi.

The club confirmed on their website the signing of Hadebe.

“E.Y. Malatyaspor tied the colours of Zimbabwean national team defender Teenage Hadebe and Australian midfielder Luke Brattan.

“Transfer work continues without interruption for E.Y. Malatyaspor, two players have been added to the squad. South African team Kaizer Chiefs’ Zimbabwean defender Teenage Hadebe, who (has signed) a (three)-year contract. The 23-year-old is expected to join the camp today,” wrote the club.

Hadebe joined Kaizer Chiefs three years ago and has had a steady career in the Absa Premiership.

Like this: Like Loading...