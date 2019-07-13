VIDEO:Drama as woman strips in church

Madzibaba Learnmore

There was drama at Domboremhikidzano Apostolic Church in Gweru after a woman who is suspected to be tormented by a spirit of witchcraft stripped naked before storming out of the church.

The woman, who has been identified as Maria Gwanju of Gweru’s Mtapa surburb, was captured on video stripping naked during a church service and the video has since gone viral on social media.

In the video, the woman who is standing next to two police officers is seen shouting before the two officers dramatically fall down while she strips naked and takes off.

Contacted for comment, the church’s prophet Jameson Mutambudzi popularly known Madzibaba Learnmore of the “back to sender fame” said he prophesied during a church service that Gwanju was in the habit of using juju to sleep with her son-in-law.

“She came to my church the other day and l warned her to stop sleeping with her daughter’s husband. She denied it and went to file a police report. She returned to the shrine with two police officers who wanted to arrest me.

[embedded content]

“Before getting into the shrine, I warned the officers to remove their shoes but they refused thus they fell down as the spirit was not pleased with such level of disrespect. Just after that, Gwanju stripped naked and started running around before women from church gave her cloths to cover her body,” said Madzibaba Learnmore.

Domboremhikidzano Apostolic Church has taken Gweru by storm as hundreds of people flock to the shrine to get spiritual assistance. Madzibaba Learnmore is believed to be able to tame witches, to bring back lost love, to fix marriage-related problems and to bring back stolen property.

Like this: Like Loading...