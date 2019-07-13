Hadebe breaks into Europe

BY Kevin Mapasure

Warriors defender Teenage Hadebe (pictured) has broken into Europe following a good showing at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals as he has signed for Turkish topflight side Yeni Malatyaspor.

The club confirmed on their website that Hadebe had penned a two-year deal that will see him part ways with Soweto giants, Kaizer Chiefs.

Hadebe follows in the footsteps of former Warriors captain and coach Norman Mapeza, who played for several clubs in that country, including giants Galatasaray.

“EY Malatyaspor tied the colours of Zimbabwean national team stopper Teenage Hadebe and Australian midfielder Luke Brattan,” Malatyaspor confirmed on their

official website. “Transfer work continues without interruption for EY Malatyaspor. Two players have been added to the squad. South African team Kaizer Chiefs’

Zimbabwean defender, Teenage Hadebe, (has signed) a two-year contract. The 23-year-old is expected to join camp today.”

Hadebe, who formed a central defence partnership with Alec Mudimu, joins the club which finished sixth on the league table last season, earning a ticket to

the Europa League. Zimbabwe’s defence was praised for their performance, particularly in the first Afcon match against Egypt although they conceded a single

goal in that match.

They were equally good in the game against Uganda, but it was not the same in the match against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Malatyaspor, however, already appeared to have been convinced with what they had seen of the former Highlanders defender.

Like this: Like Loading...