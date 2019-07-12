Gems in historic win

Ellina Mhlanga in LIVERPOOL, England

ZIMBABWE’S Gems marked their debut appearance at the Vitality Netball World Cup in style when they defeated perennial campaigners Sri Lanka 79-49 in their Group A opening encounter at the M & S Bank Arena here.

The Gems, stepping on the court at the global stage for the first time, came out guns blazing, relying on their agility, and made some good intercepts to put them ahead of their opponents as they took the lead from the onset, taking the first quarter 19-14.

They maintained the lead to end the second quarter at 38-29 despite a slow start with Sri Lanka threatening to come back into the match.

But the combination of goal shooter Joice Takaidza and goal attack Ursula Ndlovu kept paying dividends.

They went into half time leading 38-29.

Injuries to Ndlovu and goalkeeper Sharleen Makusha in the third quarter seemed to have disturbed their rhythm a bit but the Gems were quick to find their game and movement with Sharon Bwanali and Rudo Karume, who came in as replacements, up to the task.

They were up 53-42 in the third quarter and they wrapped up the game in the last quarter to claim a 79-49 win over Sri Lanka.

They were backed by a vocal crowd that came to rally behind the team.

Although they had a difficult time to contain Sri Lanka’s goal shooter, Tharjini Sivalingan, in the early stages of the match, the Gems finally got their way around.

It was a deserved win for Zimbabwe, who had the backing of their supporters who came in their numbers.

Takaidza had a good day on court with a 95 percent conversion rate as she converted 59 out of the 62 shots.

Although she could not last the whole match, Ndlovu made sure her presence would count by converting 14 out of the 15 shots she made.

Coach Lloyd Makunde said this was a morale-booster ahead of their game against Australia today.

“Obviously, it’s a morale booster and we have just picked some errors we made,’’ he said.

‘’So, we are going to sit down and work very hard on them so that when we play the champions we have a better game than the one we had today, so that we can contain them.

“Our game plan was to utilise the mid-court defence so that their goal shooter gets less balls than they wanted.

‘’At first, it didn’t work and then in the later stages of the game it worked well. The way our defence was getting balls, it was due to the fact that our mid-court was effective.’’

He also paid tribute to the supporters who rallied behind the team throughout the game.

“The crowd was just phenomenal, we loved that very much, we hope they continue supporting us and we are going to pay back with a very good game against Australia.

“We won today but we shouldn’t forget we are playing the world champions tomorrow. So we need to sit down, strategise again so that we play well again against Australia,” Makunde said.

Takaidza was pleased they had proved a point at their first World Cup.

“It was so exciting to see a stadium full of Zimbabweans, that’s the greatest support we will ever ask for and I will encourage everyone to come tomorrow for our game against Australia to support us like they did today.

“As newcomers, everyone was expecting us to lose but we proved everyone wrong, like we have been in this game for long, like we have been in World Cup before. But we did it at our first time,” said Takaidza.

Among the crowd that watched the Gems in action at the M&S Bank Arena was Minister of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Prisca Mupfumira and Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Yeukai Simbanegavi.

Line Ups

Zim: Joice Takaidza (GS), Ursula Ndlovu (GA), Perpetua Siyachitema (WA), Patricia Mauladi (C), Claris Kwaramba) (WD), Felistus Kwangwa (GD), Sharleen Makusha (GK).

Subs: Sharon Bwanali, Pauline Jani, Rudo Karume, Ndaizivei Madzikangava, Adelaide Muskwe

Sri Lanka: Tharjini Sivalingan (GS), Hasitha Mendis (GK), Dulangi Wannithileka (WA), Gayanjali Amarawansa (C), Nauchalee Rajapakse (WD), Chathurangi Jayasooriya (GD), Gayani Dissanayake (GK).

Subs: Deepika Abeykoon, Dharshika, Abeywickrema, Dulanga Ambeygoda, Elilenthinie Sethukavalar, Thilini Waththegedera.

