Accelerate road construction: ED

BY RICHARD MUPONDE

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has ordered the acceleration of roads development and tarring in Matabeleland, among them the 92km Plumtree-Maitengwe Border Post stretch.

Transport and Infrastructure Development minister Joel Biggie Matiza told villagers at Maitengwe Border on Thursday during a tour of the road that the project was one of Mnangagwa’s top priorities.

“The President has realised that the construction and rehabilitation of roads in Matabeleland was slower than in other regions across the country. Most of the

roads were budgeted for, but not funded. We are going to see funds being released in the next supplementary budget so that work is completed,” Matiza said.

“Right now, graders are being mobilised and serviced to start work in a week.”

He said the upgrading of Maitengwe Border Post and its road network would decongest Plumtree Border Post.

“This border expansion is part of the national programme of expanding and modernising all border posts. This has an economic effect on the country as it is in

line with the Zimbabwe is open for business mantra and will also decongest Plumtree Border Post as travellers to Bulilima district and neighbouring province in

Matabeleland will use this border,” he said.

Matiza said this would also see the resumption of work on the Bulawayo-Nkayi Road project which was initiated by the late Vice-President Joshua Nkomo and has

been on the cards for over 20 years.

“The supplementary budget will see work on this road resuming. This is what the President has ordered us to do,” the minister said.

Matiza had been invited by Bulilima West legislator Dingimuzi Phuti to visit the area in order to assess the state of the roads in the area.

