DEMBARE HOBBLE AGAIN

After watching another horror show from a very poor Dynamos that huffed and puffed at the Nationals Sports Stadium yesterday, Tonderai Ndiraya says if rules permitted, he would have loved to bring in more than five new players during the on-going transfer window.

In fact, DeMbare could have lost this one had referee Munyaradzi Majoni and his assistant Thomas Kusosa not conspired to deny Black Rhinos what appeared like a clear penalty in the 88th minute.

With the score tied at 1-1, Black Rhinos’ tricky winger Edgar Chigiji went down inside the box and assistant referee Kusosa, who was closer to the action, immediately waved his flag to signal a foul.

Referee Majoni went to the touchline to consult with Kusosa but the controversial official surprised everyone, even the Dynamos players, when he signalled a free-kick, which was subsequently taken from outside the box.

It was DeMbare who went in front after 26 minutes when substitute Jarrison Selemani, who had come in five minutes earlier for injured skipper Edward Sadomba, connected with a cross from newboy Evans Katema.

Rhinos responded from the spot five minutes later through Moses Demera who sent Simba Chinani the wrong way after referee Majoni had penalised Dynamos’ centre back Jimmy Tigere for a high boot on the lively Leeroy Murape.

It was a Rhinos show from then on as the army side dictated the proceedings with Dynamos players chasing shadows for most of the match.

The Dynamos midfield was disjointed, Godfrey Mukambi was totally off form while Selemani tried too much but with little success.

Philip Kaseke, who played at left back in the absence of Tinotenda Muringai, looked jittery while Tigere, who took over the armband after Sadomba was injured, was not convincing at the back.

DeMbare’s lacklustre show, which should worry their fans ahead of next weekend’s Harare Derby showdown with CAPS United, left Ndiraya running out of superlatives to describe his charges’ performance.

“Frankly, we are battling for results. Look, this is not what I want,” said Ndiraya.

“Players failing to apply football basics at this level of the game, it’s quite worrisome. We are talking of Dynamos football here, arguably the biggest club in the country, you can’t play for Dynamos when you can’t apply the basics.

“It’s unfortunate we can only change five players, but clearly our team lacks experience. We would want more but we can only change five.

“I am hoping that those that are coming will improve things.”

Ndiraya threw in two of his new signings, Simba Nhivi and Evans Katema, and the duo did not disappoint.

Katema, who joined DeMbare from Mushowani Stars last week, made an immediate impact as he provided the assist while Nhivi could have registered his name on the score sheet had his full-bloodied goal-bound shot not hit Sadomba’s face.

Sadomba suffered a concussion and was subsequently substituted in the 21st minute.

“I thought we were affected by Edward Sadomba’s injury so we quickly shifted to our plan B, which I think worked.

“But quite frankly, I am happy with Evans Katema’s performance, Evans and Simba Nhivi. I think there was some bit of improvement in our final third, we were a bit threatening today,” said Ndiraya.

Dynamos have also signed Archieford Gutu. However, the talented attacking midfielder missed yesterday’s game as his papers are not yet ready.

Ndiraya also wants to bring in FC Platinum defender Godknows Murwira, who watched the game from the stands.

Black Rhinos coach Herbert Maruwa is now on an eight-match unbeaten run and was diplomatic when asked about the penalty incident.

Coincidentally, there was controversy in this fixture last season when former Dynamos defender Marshall Machazani scored with both hands as DeMbare beat the soldiers 2-1 at Rufaro on October 21.

“It was a good game from the boys, they did very well, especially after conceding an early goal. We managed to come back, maybe we could have killed the game in the latter stages but there are things you cannot control as a coach.

“As Rhinos, we will wait to fight another day,” said Maruwa.

