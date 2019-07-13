Violence never an option

Zimbabweans are generally renowned as hospitable and peace loving people but the tendency to cause violence that seems to rear its ugly head, particularly by the MDC Alliance and its handlers is a serious cause for concern.

A case in point is Friday’s attack on the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Dr Sibusiso Moyo and his delegation in London by some opposition activists as they left Chatham House where he had addressed business leaders on Government’s commitment to economic and political transformation and the re-engagement thrust.

The attack was uncalled for. Have we stooped that low as a people? Have we lost respect for highly esteemed officials on a mission to advance our country’s cause? All this for the betterment of all Zimbabweans, both resident and those in the Diaspora.

We may have differences as a people and as political parties but should this degenerate into public physical fights. Why should we give the world the wrong impression that we believe in jungle tactics to solve our challenges and yet our natural disposition is that of a peaceful people keen on seeing our country prosper.

Granted, Zimbabweans are not in the best place that they would want to be economically. The President has acknowledged that a trillion times and he is doing something about it. But we wonder if what happened outside Chatham House is a demonstration of impatience or a myopic attempt to embarrass Government officials on a mission to restore relations and endear Zimbabwe to the outside world.

We were made to understand that the opposition protesters were demanding the release of MDC Alliance deputy national chairperson Job Sikhala who was recently arrested for alleged trying to subvert a constitutionally-elected Government.

He made the threats as he addressed his party supporters in Bikita last week, called for the overthrow of President Mnangagwa before his term expires in 2023.

The opposition protesters, who are usually quick to talk about the rule of law, should let the law take its course in this instance. It is actually illogical for them to take to the streets for in this instance.

Maybe they could have been excused if they chose to hold their placards peaceful by the corner, but going to the extent of physically attacking Government officials is a demonstration of hooliganism of alarming proportions.

Where is our Ubuntu/Hunhu in such circumstances? There was no need to embarrass the country in such a manner. We should all seek to engage in activities that take our country and efforts forward. There are better ways of handling issues. Everyone has a right to register their dissent on issues but this should be done peacefully.

Regardless our party affiliations and religious and social persuasions, there is more that binds us as Zimbabweans than that which divides us.

We, therefore, need to desist from violence as this tends to misdirect the energy needed to drive our country towards an Upper Middle Class economy by 2030. Violence and inciting violence at home or on foreign soil does not bring solutions but only leads to destruction.

Zimbabweans need a mind-set shift that sees us focusing more on developing our country than seeking cheap mileage by engaging in destructive activities. Such blinkered tantrums will haunt us all including the very people that initiate them.

President Mangagwa and his Government are on a mission to re-engage the international community and ensure Zimbabwe occupies its rightful place on the global arena.

Results for this re-engagement exercise are there for everyone to see. The West and the rest of the world has now adopted a softer stance on Zimbabwe and many are increasingly giving ear to this country. This has resulted in investments coming our way, among the many positives accrued so far.

This should persuade every Zimbabwean to play their part and ensure that the Zimbabwe Is Open For Business Mantra achieves more to positively impact the country’s socio-economic landscape.

Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana summed it all: “The Government of Zimbabwe remains committed to peaceful dialogue with all parties, with a view to building our country around shared values, including the principles of respectful disagreement and non-violence. WE affirm the right of Zimbabweans to protest but to do so peacefully”.

Let us, therefore, self-introspect and ensure we each play our part in building the Zimbabwe we want!

