Of wages of sin and gift of eternal life

THE revelation of God is Christ. God came in Jesus Christ. Christianity is the manifestation of the presence of Christ in the believer.

It’s God’s desire to show forth Himself in Christ and express His being in this earthly realm through those He purchased by the precious blood of Jesus.

Christianity isn’t a religious system, but the life of God in humanity. The Bible story climaxes in God adopting a family as the Father and born again

believers as sons and daughters who are to show forth His glory. As His principles take root in us, we exude His abiding presence as fruit and not works. It’s

an outward expression of the inner being.

For us to understand our subject for today more clearly, we need to appreciate that salvation translates us from existence to life. Before being born again,

we’re simply present in the earthly realm. It’s only salvation that brings us from death to life.

We have extensively covered this subject in this column.

However, suffice to say are the words of Apostle Paul in Ephesians 2:1,4-5. He says (New King James): “1 and you He made alive, who were dead in trespasses and sins, 4 But God, who is rich in mercy, because of His great love with which He loved us, 5 even when we were dead in trespasses, made us alive together with Christ (by grace you have been saved.” By His love and mercy we’re alive. Sin nature kills and killed us before Christ.

Romans 6:23 nails it: “For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.” We, therefore, choose grace and not works because Galatians 2:16 clears the air:

“Knowing that a man is not justified by the works of the law, but by the faith of Jesus Christ, even we have believed in Jesus Christ, that we might be justified by the faith of Christ, and not by the works of the law; for by the works of the law shall no flesh be justified.” It’s not our effort, it’s His effort. Don’t choose works, but the free gift of God.

The knowledge of the truth helps us tune in and subscribe to the manifestation and expression of divine life.

When we know the truth, we voluntarily give God the space to outflow from us.

God has made us alive and it takes our freewill to accept the life. If I were your guest and you give me an ensuite with a bed, I can choose to sleep on the floor and bath in the common quarters. It takes knowledge and choice. The whole essence of God is freedom.

He offers us the correct platform, from which we can choose to participate. Salvation is open to all and it’s a personal decision to accept. Remember, Jesus says in John 3:16: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” Please, note that He says whosoever. What an open invitation!

Apostle Paul reveals to us in Philippians 1:21: “For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain.”

MacLaren’s Exposition explains: “Life is to be as Christ, for Christ, by, in, and from Christ. So, shall there be strength, peace, and freedom in our days.”

When this principle settles in us, we will give room to all that Christ wants to do for us, in us, through us and by us. His glory, splendour, majesty, excellence and virtue will pour out of us.

The dominion and authority of His Kingdom will take over in our families, professional life, business and every facet of our being. We shape and influence the world because the Creator is in us.

Jesus says in Luke 17:21: “Neither shall they say, Lo here! or, lo there! for, behold, the kingdom of God is within you.” Dear believer, you carry the power. Jesus assures us in Matthew 28:18: “And Jesus came and spake unto them, saying, All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth.”

We’re not afraid. He concluded in Matthew 28:20b: “And, lo, I am with you alway, even unto the end of the world. Amen.” Please, be comforted; be at peace.

The finished or accomplished work of Jesus gives us what God has done in Christ Jesus. We discover and partake.

It’s within our power to receive and deny the grace. We were healed and we can opt not to enforce it. By the time we’re born again, we would have gathered knowledge from many sources that may not necessarily agree with divine wisdom. We, therefore, surrender our hearts and minds to God’s knowledge.

Romans 12:2 teaches us: “And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.” Whatever we have learnt at school or by tradition should not override divine knowledge.

We accept transformation and the renewing of the mind in order to experience the good, acceptable and perfect will of God. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.

