Bulawayo mayor lifts suspension of town clerk

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

BULAWAYO mayor Solomon Mguni has reversed a decision by his deputy Tinashe Kambarami to suspend town clerk Christopher Dube, as the battle for control of the City of Kings intensifies.

Kambarami on Thursday suspended Dube, accusing him of misconduct, abuse of office, misappropriation of ward retention funds and failure to solve the water crisis.

“In order not to destabilise council business, I, hereby, lift the said suspension with immediate effect. I further direct the town clerk to furnish me with a

comprehensive report on the allegations you have raised in your (Kambarami) letter,” Mguni said in a letter addressed to Kambarami yesterday.

The letter is copied to Dube, Local Government minister July Moyo, town secretary Sikhangele Zhou, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs minister Judith Ncube, MDC vice-

president Welshman Ncube and Elias Mudzuri, the MDC secretary for local government.

Mguni also called off a special council meeting set for yesterday, which had been called by Kambarami to also suspend other council directors, among them

Siwela Dube.

Kambarami had suspended the town clerk without pay and other benefits.

“By copy of this letter and upon receipt thereof, the town clerk must report for duty on full salary and benefits. The chamber secretary shall cause council to

be advised accordingly. The special meeting that was scheduled to take place today (Friday) is, hereby, deferred,” Mguni added.

MDC Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Swithern Chirowodza, however, said the party had endorsed the suspension of the town clerk, citing corruption.

“The MDC endorses the decision to recommend a suspension on the Bulawayo town clerk in so far as corruption, incompetence and self-gain at the expense of

ratepayers are alleged,” Chirowodza said.

