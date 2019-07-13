Mebo hitmaker promises surprise

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

TRENDING gospel artiste, who came into the limelight through his melodious song, Mebo, which attracted national anthem status, says he has a surprise for his fans.

Chari told NewsDay Weekender Life & Style that he was working on a new project, which he believes was better than Mebo.

“Yes, I am working on my next album titled Batai Mashoko, which will be released in December and at the same time doing rehearsals with my band in preparation for big shows to come. I am preparing an album which is above standard and all the six tracks it carries will be hit songs. I am convinced that the album is

also going to be an instant hit,” he said.

“I know for sure that I will be able to maintain my level since the Mebo album gave me a chance to meet a lot of people who gave me ideas. I have learnt not to

rush things, so I am perfecting my new project.”

Chari said the name of the album was indicative that God had given him the wisdom to produce meaningful and educative songs for both Christians and non-

Christians alike.

The musician said he was looking for opportunities to collaborate with other highly-rated artistes, including Alick Macheso, Sulu Chimbetu and Lucky Chikuwa in

some of the songs that will make up his forthcoming package.

“Yes, on this album, I wish to collaborate with Lucky Chikuwa, Alick Macheso, Sulu Chimbetu. Just by collaborating with Alick Macheso, that will increase our

fan-base as we will both benefit from the goodwill of each other’s fans,” said Chari.

Chari is a member of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) and is backed by the Hakireni Band, which consists of his three siblings. The unmistakable dances that ZCC

members are known for can also be glimpsed in his videos.

The musician started releasing music about seven years ago, but his breakthrough came when the Mebo video was released. The song had first appeared in one of

his previous albums, Mariyambutsa, released in 2017.

Centred on the epic story of an uptown young woman whose heart is stolen by a man with nothing much to his name, the song has found many takers among

listeners, as they likely identify with the song’s theme.

The soft-spoken Chari, who holds a degree in African Languages and Culture from the Midlands State University, did his schooling in Bikita, Masvingo province,

before moving to Chegutu in 2010.

