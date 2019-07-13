Gems sparkle

Liverpool — Vitality Netball World Cup debutants Zimbabwe, bolstered by a rapturous support, bested Sri Lanka 79-49 to get their campaign off to a flying start yesterday.

With remarkable shooting statistics from both sides, the match was a complete competitive affair.

With their raucous support creating an unparalleled atmosphere, the Zim Gems made a huge impressive with their first ever World Cup victory.

The initial minutes were tentative as each team got a feel for the other, with both connecting well with their shooters. Zimbabwe got balls to goal utilising

their speed and agility, while Sri Lanka delivered the ball to their towering GS Tharjini Sivalingam, who, standing at 6’9, is the tournament’s tallest player

Any turnover in this quarter was to be found either in the centre third or through penalties, and after finally breaking the steady goal-for-goal rhythm that

had started the game, Zimbabwe gathered momentum and with that the lead, ending the first quarter 19-14 ahead.

Sri Lanka came out the blocks fastest at the start of the second quarter, quickly reducing the goal deficit. They were able to steal ball from the Zim Gems

where they hadn’t before and the steady, stalwart presence of Sivalingam, shooting at 100%, was able to reap the rewards.

However, Zimbabwe’s athleticism soon shone through again and the Zim Gems were able to locate the tips, intercepts and turnovers they needed to push on. With

Ursula Ndlovu and Joice Takaidza firing at 93% and 92% respectively, Zimbabwe led 38-29 at half time.

The third quarter was a much more even affair, with Sri Lanka staying in contention by matching Zimbabwe’s physicality. Sivalingam maintained her 100% flawless

shooting, a statistic matched by her supporting goal attack, Dulangi Wannithileka.

Despite injures to both Ndlovu and Sharleen Makushka, Zimbabwe’s tenacious play wasn’t disrupted, and they led 53-42 heading into the final quarter.

They continued to dominate, with Sri Lanka only able to put their first shot of the quarter in as the ninth minute died away. They found their rhythm, but it

was too-little too-late, and the partisan supporters were able to delight in a final score of 79-49 in the favour of the World Cup debutants. — nwc

