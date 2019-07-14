Uganda, Rwanda agree to iron out differences

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame have agreed to continue dialogue in a bid to find a lasting solution to differences that exist between their countries.

A State House statement issued here on Saturday said the two leaders met on Friday during a regional quadripartite summit held in Luanda, Angola.

The summit, which discussed regional security among others, was also attended by Angolan President Joao Manuel Lourenco and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) leader Felix Tshisekedi.

“As far as relations between Rwanda and Uganda are concerned, the summit welcomed the willingness of the two parties to continue dialogue with a view to finding a solution to the existing problem,” a communique issued at the end of the summit said, according to the State House statement.

The summit tasked Angola and DRC to facilitate the process.

Uganda and Rwanda have since late February had a border hitch with Rwanda accusing Uganda of harboring its dissidents and also incarcerating its citizens who visit the country. Rwanda urged its citizens not to cross the border into Uganda. Uganda has denied all the accusations made by Rwanda.